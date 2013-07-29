105 Children Recovered From Sex Trafficking

Posted 5:25 PM, July 29, 2013, by , Updated at 10:42PM, July 29, 2013
Operation Cross Country, a three day nationwide sweep of child sex traffickers by the F. B. I., resulted in the arrest of 150 pimps and the recovery of 105 sexually exploited children.

In Connecticut, one pimp was taken into custody and five juveniles were recovered according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The basic premise of these operations, first and foremost, is to safely remove these children from horrible situations,” F. B. I. New Haven Supervisory Agent Sean Gordon said in a statement.

The FBI worked alongside police departments in Berlin, West Hartford, Norwich, Milford, and New Haven. Agents visited hotels where underage prostitution was suspected.

“It is heartbreaking to hear the stories of how they came to be involved in prostitution and their inability to get out. What is gratifying, however, is the true dedication of the agents and officers who work these matters,” noted Special Agent in Charge, Kimberly K. Mertz in a statement.

Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families will work to provide safe havens for the five children recovered  in the state.

