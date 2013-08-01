Lives In Music: Bruno And Clara Dubaldo Died 2 Days Apart

Story by Jesse Leavenworth, The Hartford Courant

MANCHESTER — Bruno and Clara Dubaldo, whose lives were joined and sustained by music, remained in harmony at the end.

Bruno died on July 23 and Clara on July 25, two days apart, on either side of the 59th anniversary of their wedding on July 24, 1954. He was 92; she was 81.

Both were lifelong Manchester residents who together started what is now DuBaldo’s Music Center in Manchester. They taught generations to play a variety of instruments and shared their joy in a play list that ranged from American country and western to Old World Italian.

The couple’s two daughters, Ginny Fernez and Gemma Dubaldo, have learned over the past several days about the breadth of their parents’ influence.

“People are stopping us that Gemma and I never met,” Fernez said. “It’s just amazing how many people they touched.”

Toward the end of their lives, Bruno was in a convalescent home and Clara was in home hospice care. Fernez said she and her sister debated whether to tell their mother about their father’s death, but they never got the chance.

The Power Of Music

The couple met at what was then the Hartford School of Music. Bruno Dubaldo was a graduate of Howell Cheney Technical School and a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. At the college, he majored in violin.

Clara, a Manchester High School graduate, was a piano student, and the two often accompanied each other. Ed DuBaldo, a nephew whose branch of the family spells the last name with a capital “B,” said his Aunt Clara told him about the moment she fell for her future husband.

To graduate, Bruno had to play a particularly difficult violin solo. Amazed by the passion of his performance, Clara declared then and there, “That’s the man I want to marry,” Ed DuBaldo said.

Bruno graduated in 1951 and Clara a year later. With help from family, the couple built their music store with their own hands (Clara mixed mortar). Bruno instructed students in several instruments, including violin, accordion, guitar and drums. Clara taught piano and organ.

The Dubaldos developed a wide repertoire that included classical, country, ecclesiastical, Italian and Polish (Clara’s maiden name was Skrabacz). Bruno even liked some early rock ‘n’ roll, Fernez said, and now and then, he’d play “Wipeout” on the drums.

Bruno Dubaldo also played in bands with his brothers, including Flip and the Connecticut Wranglers and the Dubaldo Brothers. For many years, the brothers performed at weddings, anniversaries and other celebrations.

Clara Dubaldo was organist and choir director at St. Bridget Church from 1974 until her retirement last year. A highlight of her tenure at St. Bridget was a trip to Rome in 1990, where the choir sang for Pope John Paul II.

Music infused their lives, streaming through all family gatherings.

“Growing up, I thought every family had a band,” Ed DuBaldo said. “I just assumed everybody danced, everybody sang, everybody played a couple of instruments. That was normal in our family.”

On summer nights, Bruno Dubaldo would play guitar or accordion in the backyard under an arbor laced with grape vines, Ginny Fernez remembered.

“He would be out there playing and half the neighborhood would be out listening,” she said.

Bruno retired from the music store in 2002 and Ed DuBaldo took over. DuBaldo and his family also own and operate Beller’s Music in Manchester. Fernez continues to play piano and sings with the St. Bridget choir. She said her sister teaches piano part-time at DuBaldo’s Music Center.

Her parents, Fernez said, believed in the power of music to influence people’s lives, and Ed DuBaldo had a story in that vein.

Years ago, he met musician and singer/songwriter Gene Pitney at a party in Ellington. Pitney, a Vernon native who rose to fame in the early 1960s, said Bruno Dubaldo was a crucial mentor.

“He said that when he was a kid, Bruno helped him with music,” Ed DuBaldo said. “He just went on and on about how important Bruno was to him in his musical infancy. … He made me feel like I was a celebrity because I was a DuBaldo.”

Along with their two daughters, the couple are survived by two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass for both Bruno and Clara is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. A private family burial will be held at a later date in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the Holmes Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, on Monday from 3-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget School, 74 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042 and St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042.