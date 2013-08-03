Early Morning Shooting In Hartford Leaves One Wounded

HARTFORD — Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Wilbur Street that left one victim wounded.

Officers were called to 16 Wilbur St. at about 3:41 a.m., police said. They found cars leaving the scene, one with a visible bullet hole in the passenger side door.

One victim was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, police said. The victim’s name and condition were not released.