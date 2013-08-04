Real Story: Budget Cuts Lead To Hospital Layoffs

State Rep. Jason Perillo, R-Shelton, says the budget passed by the General Assembly, which cut $550 million in payments to Connecticut hospitals, has led to layoffs and cuts in services. So now what?

“This cut proposed by Governor Malloy could have a significant long-term negative impact on the ability of our local medical facilities to provide timely, critical care to patients in our region,” Perillo said at a press conference in May. “This tremendous drop in funding can have no other result than to compromise the ability of our healthcare providers and emergency responders to provide our area with needed medical services. We stand with our local hospitals today to oppose the dangerous course the administration is setting us on.”