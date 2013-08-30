Cold Case: Christine Tortoro

The North Meadows of the city of Hartford, overlooking One Riverside Park, is the scene of a murder that happened over 25 years ago.

Discovered on August 26, 1988, it was the murder of a 21-year-old Hartford resident by the name of Christine Tortoro.

At 7:00 AM, the Hartford Police Department received a call of a dead female laying at the water’s edge of the Connecticut River. At the scene, they found the victim, Tortoro, laying face down.

Back in 1988, the area was a desolate, wooded area. There was no boat house, no courtyard. The place was empty except for crime, according to Chris Lyons.

This murder is over 25 years old. It’s one of the oldest cold cases featured on Fox CT.

If you have any information on the murder of Christine, please call either the Hartford Police Department or the Cold Case Unit.