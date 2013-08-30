Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Cold Case: Christine Tortoro

Posted 5:23 PM, August 30, 2013, by , Updated at 09:35AM, January 16, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The North Meadows of the city of Hartford, overlooking One Riverside Park, is the scene of a murder that happened over 25 years ago.

Discovered on August 26, 1988, it was the murder of a 21-year-old Hartford resident by the name of Christine Tortoro.

At 7:00 AM, the Hartford Police Department received a call of a dead female laying at the water’s edge of the Connecticut River. At the scene, they found the victim, Tortoro, laying face down.

Back in 1988, the area was a desolate, wooded area. There was no boat house, no courtyard. The place was empty except for crime, according to Chris Lyons.

This murder is over 25 years old. It’s one of the oldest cold cases featured on Fox CT.

If you have any information on the murder of Christine, please call either the Hartford Police Department or the Cold Case Unit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.