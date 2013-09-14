Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

September 14: Edsall Returning To The Rent

Posted 10:31 AM, September 14, 2013, by , Updated at 10:36AM, September 14, 2013
Stan talks with Fox CT Sports Director Rich Coppola and WTIC-AM sportscaster Scott Gray about Randy Edsall’s return to Rentschler Field as Maryland takes on UConn.

Below is part of Hartford Courant reporter Paul Doyle’s story about Saturday’s game. Read the full story on courant.com.

Randy Edsall spent 12 seasons as the architect of UConn’s program as it entered the highest level of college football.

On Saturday night, Edsall returns to Rentschler Field as the coach of Maryland and UConn fans will have an opportunity to offer their opinion of the former coach. Some may cheer for what he built; some may boo his abrupt departure in January 2011.

But hanging over the “Edsall Bowl” is a more pressing concern for Husky fans. The team is 10-15 since Edsall left and its season-opening loss to Football Championship Subdivision opponent Towson was a low point for the program.

So as Edsall stands on one sideline, his replacement may be the target of boos on the other. Paul Pasqualoni, the Cheshire native tapped to guide UConn in the post-Edsall era, is working under the cloud of a restless fan base.

So will fans boo both coaches? Could those who now appreciate Edsall’s success after two sub-.500 seasons cheer the old coach and boo the current boss? Or will fans unwilling to forget Edsall’s departure still boo the visitor?

