Frank Caggiano Named Bishop For Bridgeport Diocese

The Diocese of Bridgeport has a new leader in the Catholic Church. After going without a leader for more than a year, Rev. Frank Joseph Caggiano officially becomes the fifth Bishop of Bridgeport on Thursday. Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, personally selected Rev. Caggiano for the prestigious role.

Rev. Caggiano comes to Connecticut by way of Brooklyn, N.Y. He is replacing former Bishop William Lori, who now serves in Baltimore.

Rev. Caggiano spoke with Fox CT when he first learned he was the Bishop elect.

He said he would build on Bishop Lori’s legacy in his own way and concentrate on the youth of the Church.

The mass to install the most Rev. Caggiano starts in Trumbull at 1:30 p.m. at St. Theresa Church in Trumbull. The ceremony will be attended by Hartford Archbishop Henry Mansell.