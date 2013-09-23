Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Monday Weather: Clear, Chilly Tonight

Posted 6:11 PM, September 23, 2013, by , Updated at 06:36AM, September 24, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

High pressure is in control this week through next weekend with bright sunshine, deep blue skies, mild days and chilly nights. Expect daytime highs to stay in the 60s and 70s, with early morning lows averaging in the 30s and 40s.

Scattered frost is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, especially across northern Connecticut. A frost advisory is in effect for northern Litchfield County from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday. This nice weather pattern in the  early fall season could induce some real bright foliage this October.

Tonight: Clear, chilly, with scattered frost. Low: 32-42.
Tuesday: Sunny, delightful. High: 65-70.
Wednesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 68-73.
Thursday through Sunday: Sunny, splendid with highs in the 70s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.