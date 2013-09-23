Monday Weather: Clear, Chilly Tonight

High pressure is in control this week through next weekend with bright sunshine, deep blue skies, mild days and chilly nights. Expect daytime highs to stay in the 60s and 70s, with early morning lows averaging in the 30s and 40s.

Scattered frost is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, especially across northern Connecticut. A frost advisory is in effect for northern Litchfield County from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday. This nice weather pattern in the early fall season could induce some real bright foliage this October.

Tonight: Clear, chilly, with scattered frost. Low: 32-42.

Tuesday: Sunny, delightful. High: 65-70.

Wednesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 68-73.

Thursday through Sunday: Sunny, splendid with highs in the 70s and lows in the 30s and 40s.