State Launches ‘Fall For Connecticut’ Campaign

Randy Fiveash, the state’s director of tourism, talks about the new “Fall For Connecticut” campaign, which focuses on fall tourism activities across the state and encourages people to share their experiences on Facebook and Twitter.

Below is the full press release from the state Office of Tourism about the campaign. For more information, visit www.CTvisit.com.

“Fall for Connecticut – an initiative designed to inspire both residents and visitors to get out and experience something still revolutionary in Connecticut this season. The effort includes the Office of Tourism’s first-ever crowdsourced list of 100 places to go, things to do, where to stay, explore and enjoy in the state; getaway recommendations and tips from industry partners, experts and notable residents; along with an opportunity for people to share their best fall photos for a chance to win a Connecticut getaway.

“Whether you’re coming to check out the foliage, sipping wine on the Connecticut Wine Trail, kayaking down the Connecticut River or hiking in one of more than 100 state parks – there is no better place to be in the fall than Connecticut,” said Governor Dannel P. Malloy. “This season we’re offering more tools and tips than ever to help residents and visitors stay, explore and experience what it means to Fall for Connecticut.”

The 100 Ways to Fall for Connecticut List was sourced from the state’s social community, industry partners and notable residents, and includes seasonal activities from fall day trips to overnight getaways. Travelers can also browse the new 52 Getaways, carefully curated and themed itineraries that make trip planning a breeze, as well as personal getaway recommendations and expert tips to make the most of the season from well-known residents, such as Kayak.com CEO Steve Hafner, beloved FOX CT travel reporter Jim Altman, John Lyman III of Lyman Orchards and more. The list, tips and tools will all be available on CTvisit.com and the State’s social channels.

Residents and visitors can join in by posting photos of themselves experiencing fall activities in Connecticut on Facebook or tagging on Twitter with #FallforConnecticut for a chance to win a Connecticut getaway for two to Foxwoods Resort Casino. Three other lucky entrants will also receive golf for four at Lyman Orchards, dinner for two at Golden Lamb Buttery or wine tasting for two at Hopkins Vineyard.

These efforts extend the launch of Connecticut’s seasonal creative advertising, as well as hundreds of activities hosted by Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the state parks.

“Connecticut’s fall marketing program and creative efforts reinforce the inspiring and innovative spirit of the state by showcasing both businesses and tourism attractions that embody what it means to be still revolutionary – places that are inspiring residents and visitors, and pushing the envelope to grow and evolve, year after year,” said Randy Fiveash, Director of Tourism.

The fall creative, which highlights key fall attractions, destinations and activities around the state will be delivered through TV and digital executions. The places and spaces in the ads are all included on the state’s list of 100 Ways to Fall for Connecticut, such as exploring the Housatonic River, antiquing in New Milford, staying at the cozy Hopkins Inn and more. The state will also run business development digital and TV advertising this fall, which will showcase companies committed to innovation, growth and leadership in their respective industries.

Since launching the still revolutionary brand in May 2012, the state’s award-winning marketing campaign has reached the target consumer nearly 646 million times with key messaging. CTvisit.com, the state’s official tourism website, saw a 158 percent increase in site visits and this year the number of visitors through August has already surpassed the total number of visitors for all of 2012. Additionally, more than 196,000 people have watched the tourism campaign videos on YouTube, the state’s tourism newsletter has more than 580,000 subscribers and the Facebook page has grown to a community of more than 177,000+ fans.

For more information on Connecticut’s revolutionary past and present, the list of 100 Ways to Fall for Connecticut, 52 getaway ideas, insider tips and great deals visit www.CTvisit.com. Connect through social media and become part of the active social community by becoming a fan/follower via Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.”