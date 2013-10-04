Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Thursday Night Forecast: Isolated Showers Friday

Posted 12:10 AM, October 4, 2013, by , Updated at 08:55AM, October 5, 2013
Our stretch of sunny, dry weather is coming to an end.  An approaching warm front will bring more clouds and the chance for a nuisance shower or two on Friday.  The air will also start to feel a bit humid.

Most of the weekend will be dry but with the front in the area, an isolated shower is possible both days.

If you want a soaking rain it looks like the moisture from the remnants of Karen could grant your wish early next week on Monday or Tuesday. Wind is not a concern for us in Connecticut.

Overnight: Increasing clouds. Low: Mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or two. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. Turning a bit muggy. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. A bit humid. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Clouds and some sun with an isolated afternoon shower. Humid. High temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday: Cloudy with showers and areas of rain developing. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Humid.

Tuesday: Morning rain could be heavy. Humid. Clearing/drying is possible during the afternoon. High temperatures near 70 degrees.

