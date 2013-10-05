SWAT Situation In New Haven Not Home Invasion, Police Say

NEW HAVEN— A city police SWAT team responded to State Street Friday night for a reported home invasion and possible hostage situation, according to city spokeswoman Anna Mariotti.

Three hours after the initial 911 call, the SWAT team finished its search of the property at 1412 State St., having found one resident of the house inside and no sign of the alleged suspect, police said.

The 911 caller reported a home invasion and that the suspect had a rifle or shotgun, Mariotti said.

The caller was able to get out of the house safely, Mariotti said at about 8:30 p.m. The building is a multi-family house, she said.

Police treated the situation as a possible hostage scenario with a barricaded subject, and had to wait for a tactical team to enter and search the house, said Mariotti.

Hostage negotiators were also working at the scene, she said.

Despite an hour’s worth of announcements from the hostage negotiators telling any occupants in the house to come outside, a man was located in an upstairs apartment, police said.

A long gun was also located inside the house, police said.

Detectives are continuing the investigation, but they have determined that it’s unlikely a home invasion took place and no suspects are being sought, police said.

By Kelly Glista, Hartford Courant