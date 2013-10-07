Aresnio Hall Ticket Giveaway Rules

Official Sweepstakes Rules

1. TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Entrants must be 21 years of age or older as of Saturday, October 12, 2013, and a legal resident of Connecticut currently residing within the FOX CT WTIC-TV viewing area as defined by the Nielsen Company, LLC. Sweepstakes begins on Saturday, October 19, 2013 at 12 a.m. EST and ends on Monday, November 4, 2013 at 9 a.m. EST (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter during the Sweepstakes Period by logging onto http://www.foxct.com/arsenio and complete all required fields in the Sweepstakes entry form including but not limited to name, address, age, phone number, and e-mail. On-line entries containing attachments, generated by a script, macro or other automated means shall be disqualified. On-line entrants must use their own name. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If you use multiple e-mail addresses to submit more than one (1) online entry, only the first entry will count.

Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimilies, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions or attached files, mail entries stamped with a private postage meter, and entries which do not comply with these rules are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the entrant shall be considered the individual holder of the e-mail account (i.e., the individual to whom the entry’s email address is assigned), as shown on the email service provider’s records. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, postage-due or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. Participation in the Sweepstakes is subject to these Official Rules and all applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: All entries must be received between Saturday, October 19, 2013 at 12 a.m. (EST) and Monday, November 4, 2013 at 9 a.m. (EST).

3. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: At the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period, one (1) entrant will be selected at random from among all entries received, and will be tentatively declared “The Grand Prize Winner”. Winner is subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these rules. Station will attempt to notify winners through email or telephone as listed on the corresponding entry forms, on or about Tuesday, October 29, 2013. If a selected Winner is ineligible, if WTIC-TV is unable to make contact after reasonable effort and time (two days of initial call), or if a Winner fails to sign the necessary forms by Friday, November 8, 2013 at 4 p.m. (EST), the prize shall be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner selected by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received.

Winner will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of any prize that is $600 or more.

4. GRAND PRIZE: (a) The Grand Prize Winner will receive a trip for two (2) to Los Angeles, including: (i) two (2) roundtrip, economy-class plane tickets from Hartford, CT (Bradley International Airport or an airport as determined by Sponsor) to Los Angeles; (ii) three (3) nights hotel accommodations (one standard room, double occupancy) in Los Angeles; (iii) $250 visa gift card to cover ground transportation and meals; and (iv) two (2) tickets to a taping of The Arsenio Hall Show. ARV: $2,000 (actual value of prize delivered may vary). 3 night stay will be from Thursday (check-in) until Sunday (check-out). Travel dates to be determined by Sponsor and may change in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Travel arrangements must be booked by December 31, 2013 and travel must be completed by Friday, May 23, 2014. Grand Prize does not include local ground transportation to or from departure and arrival airports or around Los Angeles; food or entertainment expenses including gratuities; sightseeing expenses; or any other incidental cost or expense incurred by Winner and his/her Guest during the trip. The Sponsor will not refund the difference between the approximate retail value and the actual Grand Prize Value. (b) Conditions on Travel Elements: Grand Prize Winner and his/her guest must be 21 years of age or older at the time of travel, must travel together on the same itinerary, and must possess all required travel documents. Travel may only be redeemed on the dates and at times determined by Sponsor. Attendance at a taping of The Arsenio Hall Show is not guaranteed as schedules are subject to change at the last minute and without notice. Air travel is non-transferable, not changeable and not valid for upgrades and/or frequent flyer miles. Grand Prize Winner and his/her guest will be responsible for all meals, incidentals, telephone charges, ground transportation, and any other fees and expenses incurred in connection with redeeming the Grand Prize. Travel and hotel accommodations are subject to availability. Grand Prize Winner may be required to present at least one valid major credit card in order to check into hotel room. Neither Sponsor nor any prize provider shall be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels, or any other person or entities providing any of these Travel elements or services. If Grand Prize Winner or his/her Guest is not able to travel during the travel dates provided by the Sponsor, or otherwise fails to use or redeem any element of the prize, such prize (or prize element) shall be forfeited and no additional or substitute prize or compensation will be provided. If Winner elects to travel without a guest, no additional compensation will be awarded.

5. PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: Valid proof of identity, age and residency will be required in order to receive prizes, including, by way of example, a valid state-issued driver’s license providing proof of age and residency as of October 12, 2013. Failure to provide proof of eligibility within 2 days of being first contacted by WTIC-TV will result in disqualification and forfeiture of any prizes. Prizes are non-transferable, non-negotiable, and not redeemable for cash, credit, or merchandise. If any prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to substitute a prize of comparable value. Unclaimed prizes will be forfeited and no alternate prizes will be awarded. Only one prize will be awarded per person and per household. Winners who have won a prize from Sponsor within the last six months are ineligible and will be disqualified. Winners assume all applicable tax liability for prizes received, including but not limited to: federal, state, and local taxes or any other fees associated with winning the prize.

6. LIMITATION ON LIABILITY, DISCLAIMER AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: By entering, entrants agree that they are bound by, and shall comply with, these Official Rules and all decisions of Sponsor concerning the Sweepstakes, which decisions are final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, likeness, biographical data, and any information provided on entry form, in any medium of communication now known or hereafter discovered, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsor, Eye Productions Inc., and/or their affiliates and licensees, without additional compensation, notice, review, or approval. Entrants forever and irrevocably agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, Eye Productions Inc (including The Arsenio Hall Show) and each of their parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, contractors, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, or personal injury or other claims related to, directly or indirectly, the Sweepstakes and any element thereof, including, but not limited to, any allegation regarding the participation in, the entry in, the award of, the receipt of, or the use of any prize. Winners and guest (in the case of the Grand Prize Winner) may be required to execute an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to receiving a prize. Winners (and guest in the case of the Grand Prize Winner) may be required to sign additional standard release documents for The Arsenio Hall Show as a condition of admittance to the taping. Certain personally identifying information of each Entrant may be disclosed to third parties as required by law, including, without limitation, on a winner’s list. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, suspend and/or modify this Sweepstakes.

7. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS: Employees, officers and directors of Sponsor, the producer and distributor of The Arsenio Hall Show and any other entity involved in the creation, promotion or administration of the Sweepstakes, and each of their respective partners, parent companies, divisions, subsidiaries, affiliates, trustees, franchisees, licensees, advertising, promotion and public relations agencies (all of the foregoing collectively referred to as the “Sweepstakes Entities”), and any relatives of, and those living in the same household, of any such employees, officers or directors shall not be eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. For the purposes of this Sweepstakes, relatives are defined as mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren.

8. SPONSOR: Tribune Broadcasting Hartford LLC, 285 Broad Street, Hartford, CT 06115.

9. RULES & WINNERS’ LIST: For a copy of the rules or a list of winners, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope indicating either “FOX CT Arsenio Hall Taping Contest Rules” or “FOX CT Arsenio Hall Taping Contest Winners’ List” by November 29, 2013 to 285 Broad Street, Hartford, CT 06115or visit the Sponsor website at http://www.foxct.com.

10. INTERNET: If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in their its discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.

11. GOVERNING LAW: Sweepstakes rules shall be governed and enforced pursuant to the laws of Connecticut, excluding choice of law provisions.