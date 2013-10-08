Fire Reported At Medical Building In Avon

AVON — A fire heavily damaged the Avon Medical Group, located at 30 West Avon Rd., early Tuesday.
Firefighters and the state fire marshal remain at the scene.
The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m., police said.
A fire official said there is heavy damage to the building, which houses two laboratories, two doctors offices and a walk-in clinic.
By Hilda Muñoz, Hartford Courant
