Fire Reported At Medical Building In Avon

Posted 7:56 AM, October 8, 2013, by , Updated at 10:44AM, October 8, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
AvonFire

Crews are battling a fire at a medical building on West Avon Road in Avon. (ALAN CHANIEWSKI, Fox CT)

AVON — A fire heavily damaged the Avon Medical Group, located at 30 West Avon Rd., early Tuesday.

Firefighters and the state fire marshal remain at the scene.

The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m., police said.

A fire official said there is heavy damage to the building, which houses two laboratories, two doctors offices and a walk-in clinic.

By Hilda Muñoz, Hartford Courant

1 Comment

