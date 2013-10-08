Fire Reported At Medical Building In Avon

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

AVON — A fire heavily damaged the Avon Medical Group, located at 30 West Avon Rd., early Tuesday. Firefighters and the state fire marshal remain at the scene. The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m., police said. A fire official said there is heavy damage to the building, which houses two laboratories, two doctors offices and a walk-in clinic. By Hilda Muñoz, Hartford Courant Filed in: News Topics: Local News Facebook

