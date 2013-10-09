Cooking In The Kitchen: Crabmeat And Feta Cheese Stuffed Atlantic Salmon

Executive Chef Marc Mangiafico of the Barci Grill in Cromwell discusses the upcoming Taste of Cromwell event while showing you how to make Crabmeat and Feta Cheese Stuffed Atlantic Salmon.

Crabmeat & Feta Cheese Stuffed Atlantic Salmon:

1 (2-pound) center-cut boneless, skinless salmon fillet

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

fine sea salt, divided, to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup packed baby spinach, divided

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for baking sheet

2 teaspoons chopped dill

2 teaspoons chopped oregano

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Butterfly salmon fillet through the center so that it lays open flat in one large piece like a book. Turn salmon over so gray underside is facing up and arrange on a clean work surface. In a bowl, mash together crabmeat and feta until well blended.

Season salmon with half of the salt and pepper and arrange half of the spinach over the top, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges. Evenly spread crabmeat and cheese mixture on top of spinach then top with remaining spinach.

Starting from one of the long sides, gently roll up salmon and tie snugly with cooking twine at 1-inch intervals. Gently transfer salmon to an oiled baking sheet then brush top and sides with oil and season outside with remaining salt and pepper.

Scatter dill and oregano over the top and sides and roast until just cooked through, about 20 minutes. Set aside to let rest for 5 minutes then carefully transfer to a serving platter, remove and discard twine and serve.

More information on the Taste of Cromwell from their website:

Join us at Ädelbrook’s 10th Annual Taste of Cromwell on Friday, October 18 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Holy Apostle’s Seminary & College. Experience an array of different cuisines from Cromwell and the surrounding area that will be sure to roust you from your normal dining-out routine. Tickets are $25.00, or $45.00 for a pair in advance, and $30.00 at the door. One hundred percent of the proceeds earned from this event go directly to Ädelbrook – The Children’s Home.

Click here for information on how to buy a ticket.