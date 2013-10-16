Avon Police Chief Says Fired Officer Sent Inappropriate Texts To Teens

AVON — A police report on an internal affairs investigation into former Officer Todd Akerley found that he frequently used text messages to talk to sixth-grade students about what they were doing outside of school and about his personal life, sometimes late at night.

Akerley, a 10-year veteran of the department and a DARE officer, was fired Oct. 3. He had been on administrative leave since police started their investigation on May 23.

The report, released Tuesday, describes Akerley’s text message conversations with 11- and 12-year-old students and material that he posted on social media sites, including Instagram and Twitter. One student, whose interview with investigators is summarized in the report, said that she found Akerley’s behavior “creepy.”

In letters included in the report, police and town officials said the tone of those conversations, along with material that Akerley posted on social media sites, was inappropriate — such as a photograph of an overweight, scantily clad woman, according to the report.

“Most disturbing is Officer Akerley’s complete failure to understand how he has failed to act appropriately with regard to the children in his DARE class or with the department’s cadets,” police Chief Mark Rinaldo said a letter to other town officials. “Rather than serve as a role model, Officer Akerley has acted like an adolescent peer. Not only did he interact with the children at inappropriate times and in an unprofessional manner, he exposed them to inappropriate material, the totality of which demonstrates significantly impaired judgment, which he still does not appreciate.”

Rinaldo declined to comment further Tuesday.

Police said they found no evidence that Akerley had met personally with students outside of the DARE classes that he taught at Thompson Brook School.

The investigation included interviews with students. Several of them said that they followed Akerley’s personal account on Instagram — an online photo-sharing service — and got his cellphone number from it.

According to the report, Akerley said during interviews with police officials that he adopted an informal tone in text messages with students to make them feel comfortable communicating with him.

Reached by telephone Tuesday afternoon, Akerley referred all comment on the matter to his union, but said that he and the union plan on fighting his termination. Officials of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The investigation into Akerley’s behavior began when a doctor at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center called the Avon department and reported being told by a third party about conversations that Akerley had had with one of his female DARE students via text messages. According to the report, the doctor is a member of the medical center’s child abuse team.

One such conversation happened after 10 p.m. on May 17, according to the report. The student texted Akerley that she was with another female student. In his response, quoted in the report, Akerley said to the student, “Gotcha! (with a winking smiley face emoticon) Ladies night (with a thumbs-up emoticon).”

In another text quoted in the report, Akerley said to the student in the May 17 exchange, “Let me know if you ever need the police ‘me’ to come over if u need help watching movies, finishing food, ice cream, etc (thumbs-up emoticon) when u have ur fun nights.”

In another series of text messages with a student quoted in the report, Akerley mentioned being on duty and dealing with someone who was intoxicated, calling one of the people involved a “loser.”

The doctor who reported the text messages to the police also reported it to the state Department of Children and Families. Rinaldo said in an interview Monday that DCF had done its own investigation. DCF spokesman Gary Kleeblatt would not comment on the matter Tuesday.

“Our child protection records are not public,” Kleeblatt said.

Police also interviewed school officials, and Superintendent Gary Mala said that the district cooperated with the investigation to the fullest extent that it could.