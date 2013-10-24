Police Respond To Reported Home Invasion In Derby

DERBY — Police said they were called to a Lombardi Drive home Thursday morning for a report of a home invasion.

An 80-year-old woman told police she was home alone when she apparently interupted a burglary that was occurred. Two masked men then assaulted her, police said.

The woman suffered head wounds and other injuries and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police said the woman’s discovered by her daughter, who called police about 10:30 a.m.

The nearby Bradley Elementary School was locked down for about 30 minutes.

Derby and Ansonia detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with information call 203-735-7811.