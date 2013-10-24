Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Police Respond To Reported Home Invasion In Derby

Posted 1:00 PM, October 24, 2013, by , Updated at 02:48PM, October 24, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Police are on the scene of a reported home invasion in Derby. (TONY TERZI)

DERBY — Police said they were called to a Lombardi Drive home Thursday morning for a report of a home invasion.

An 80-year-old woman told police she was home alone when she apparently interupted a burglary that was occurred. Two masked men then assaulted her, police said.

The woman suffered head wounds and other injuries and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police said the woman’s discovered by her daughter, who called police about 10:30 a.m.

The nearby Bradley Elementary School was locked down for about 30 minutes.

Derby and Ansonia detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with information call 203-735-7811.

