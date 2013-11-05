Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

CCSU Releases Surveillance Videos, Photos Of Student Who Caused Police Response

Posted 12:51 PM, November 5, 2013, by , Updated at 05:37PM, November 5, 2013
These surveillance photos from Central Connecticut State University show David Kyem as he entered his dorm room Monday. Kyem’s clothing, which he described as a Halloween costume, caused alarm to some students, leading to a massive police response on the New Britain campus.

Police also released photos of evidence recovered from Kyem, who has been charged with breach of peace. The CCSU campus was on lockdown for about three hours Monday after police received a report of a suspicious person possibly carrying weapons.

After some time, police surrounded James Hall and later removed Kyem and two other individuals. Nobody else has been charged in connection with the incident.

All photos courtesy of Central Connecticut State University

CCSU1cropped CCSU4 CCSU3 CCSU2 CCSU1 CCSUGear1 CCSUGear5 CCSUGear4 CCSUGear3 CCSUGear2

