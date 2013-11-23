November 23: First Selectman Tim Herbst Of Trumbull

Trumbull First Selectman Timothy Herbst joins New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart to talk about the challenges of being a young chief executive.

Stan Simpson is host of “The Stan Simpson Show,” an entertaining and insightful current affairs talk show that can been seen 24/7 on http://foxct.com/stan-simpson/ or Saturdays at 5:30 a.m. on Fox CT.

He is a former award-winning columnist for The Hartford Courant, where he worked for 20 years. Simpson was also the host of “The Morning Show with Stan Simpson,” a radio talk show that aired on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.

He has been recognized locally, regionally and nationally for his work. Hartford Magazine in 2009 recognized Simpson as one of the 50 Most Influential People in Connecticut.

For the past four years, he has transitioned into education leadership — and played a key leadership role in two Hartford school turnaround projects.