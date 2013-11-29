Hospital And Strikers Could Restart Talks Today As Lockout Looms

With a strike dragging through its third day at New London‘s Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, the health care workers union and management decided to restart negotiations Friday evening, instead of waiting until Tuesday.

The two parties were set to collide late Saturday, when management planned to lock out the 790 nurses and health care technicians as they ceased striking and resumed their scheduled shifts.

The change in plans followed a Friday afternoon rally, where hundreds of strikers and labor supporters gathered outside the hospital on Montauk Avenue in New London. There, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal pointed at the hospital and urged the union and the hospital’s management to return to the bargaining table and hash out a deal.

“Workers want to be back inside the building, not walking to protest,” Blumenthal said in a phone interview Friday.

“Their work is hugely important to the health of the communities, and they are not alone because they are carrying on a cause for many working men and women in Connecticut and around the country who want simply fairness in the workplace.”

The largest Connecticut hospital strike in 27 years, it came as union members are pressing for more job security after they’ve seen many of their hospital duties move “off-campus” to new, lower-paid staff.

Friday evening’s negotiating meeting followed widespread efforts to bring federal mediators back to the hospital before Tuesday.

“Our nurses and caregivers are hopeful that the corporation comes to tonight’s session ready to reach a mutual resolution,” said Matt O’Connor, a union spokesman. “No doubt the movement on the part of the corporation came in response to the tremendous outpouring of support from the community and the pressure of state and local elected officials over the past several days.”

Lawrence + Memorial spokesman Michael O’Farrell said the hospital hopes “that tonight’s discussions will be productive.”

Hospital officials planned the worker lockout because they claim the union threatened more strikes after the current one, which is scheduled to end Saturday at 11 p.m. The uncertainty of ongoing labor actions persuaded management to keep on the estimated 200 temporary workers it has hired.

Lisa D’Abrosca, local president of AFT Healthcare, said earlier this week that multiple strikes were not planned and that the hospital must have “made that one up.”

O’Farrell said Friday the threat of “intermittent strike activity” was “crystal clear,” adding, “with patient care our No. 1 priority, we aren’t able to operate under the threat of additional strikes.”

Speaking at the rally Friday were AFT National President Randi Weingarten, New London Mayor Daryl Justin Finizio and various state and federal lawmakers.

Since the strike began on Wednesday, the hospital brought in the temporary workers to cover most of the union members’ work. An intensive care unit and a special cardiac critical care unit were consolidated earlier in the week, and the hospital eliminated elective procedures until Saturday. The hospital plans to resume additional elective procedures on Wednesday.

O’Farrell said the hospital has had no care issues during the strike. “The plan we developed to have in this situation has guided us through.”

If the two sides don’t reach an agreement, the union plans to file an injunction to block the lockout, which O’Connor called “an unfair and illegal tactic.”

Negotiators had planned to resume talks on Tuesday to replace the union contract that expired this past Wednesday morning.

This was the first strike in Lawrence + Memorial’s history. The last major hospital strike in Connecticut occurred at Waterbury Hospital in 1986.

By Brian Dowling, Hartford Courant