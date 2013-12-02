More Crashes, Fewer Tickets During Thanksgiving Weekend ‘13

State troopers were out in force during Thanksgiving weekend, pulling over more than a thousand drivers and assisting hundreds of other motorists after crashes.

While the number of crashes was up from last year, perhaps because of bad weather, the number of most traffic violations was down.

The exception was the number of seatbelt citations, which was up from 85 last year to 170 this year, according to a press release from Lt. J. Paul Vance.

Troopers investigated 562 accidents during the period of stepped-up enforcement, which started midnight Wednesday and ended midnight Sunday, Vance said.

Ninety-two of the accidents included injuries, and one person died, he said.

During the same period in 2012, troopers responded to 410 crashes, 59 of them with injuries. People died in two crashes during the holiday weekend in 2012, he said.

This year, troopers gave out 1,134 tickets for speeding. They charged 43 drivers with operating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and gave out 2,548 citations for illegal cell phone use and other traffic violations.

In 2012, troopers gave out 1,611 speeding tickets. They charged 62 drivers with operating while under the influence, and gave out 2,745 other citations for other motor vehicle violations.

Troopers will continue doing extra traffic patrols throughout the holiday season, Vance said.

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant