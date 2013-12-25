Christmas Party For Needy Children In Hartford

A Christmas party will hopefully bring some joy and cheer to children in Hartford today. Angelica Spanos has more on the “We Are The Children Christmas Party” taking place this morning at the XL Center.

The XL Center’s support of “We Are The Children” allows the organization to invite more than 1,000 less fortunate children in the state to enjoy a Christmas day full of activities, music, food and fun. Also, each child will go home with a bag full of toys donated by fundraising efforts that take place throughout the state during the holiday season.

We Are The Children was founded in 1985 by WTIC-FM’s Gary Craig.