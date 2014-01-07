Tuesday Afternoon Weather: Massive Temperature Drop As Highs Stay In Teens

Early morning snow squalls dropped a coating to an inch or two across some parts of the state Tuesday morning, meaning slippery conditions are likely during the a.m. commute.

After highs in the 50s on Monday many parts of the state won’t make it out of the teens on Tuesday, a temperature drop of more than 40 degrees in some cities and towns. With wind gusts of more than 25 mph being reported, the wind chill will be below 0 in much of the state.

The snow squalls and icy conditions forced state police to close I-84 in Tolland for about an hour early Tuesday to give state Department of Transportation crews time to clear the roadway. Some school districts are calling for delayed openings this morning to give crews extra time to clear the roads of any accumulated snow .

Tuesday will be clear and bright with no precipitation in sight. Temperatures will gradually increase as the week continues and should break the freezing mark by Thursday. The frigid weather is part of a cold snap that is gripping the eastern two-thirds of the nation, with many cities in the Midwest seeing record-breaking lows yesterday. While flights aren’t having trouble arriving at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, some departures heading west have been delayed or cancelled. Travelers are advised to check with their airline.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday: Cold despite plenty of sunshine. Not as windy. High temperatures in the lower 20s inland, middle 20s for the shoreline.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Clouds mixing in late and at night. Not as cold. High temperatures on either side of the 30 degree mark.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the middle 30s inland, upper 30s for the shoreline.