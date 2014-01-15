Hartford Officers Cleared In Case Of Missed Body Last Summer

By Hilda Muñoz, Hartford Courant

HARTFORD — An internal police investigation found no wrongdoing by two police officers who responded to reports of gunshots in a South End neighborhood this summer and missed a body that was later discovered by residents.

The 22-page investigative report by Lt. Steven A. DiBella concludes that officers William Smith and Kory Ouellette did not violate any of the police department’s policies or procedures while handling the call at 323 Linnmoore St. on Aug. 12.

Instead, DiBella found that there was a breakdown in the 911 dispatch process that was not a part of his investigation.

City officials, including Police Chief James C. Rovella, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

A dispatcher initially sent Smith and Ouellette to the wrong address the night of Aug. 12, before routing them 323 Linnmoore St., where the shots were heard, according to dispatch transcripts included in DiBella’s report.

Smith wrote a brief, five-sentence incident report indicating that he canvassed the north side of Linnmoore Street the night of Aug. 12, but did not find evidence of gunfire. Smith wrote that he knocked on a few doors looking for witnesses, but “no one heard gunshots.”

He did not specify the addresses he went to or who he spoke with. Smith had dispatchers check with area hospitals for gunshot victims, but none were found.

In response to a list of questions by DiBella, Smith later said he spoke to a Hispanic man who had just gotten off a bus and had not heard gunshots. He also spoke with an elderly white woman who had come out of her back door on Harvard Street and told the officer that someone had knocked on her door, but that the person was gone when she answered.

In response to the same questions by DiBella, Ouellette said he spoke with a resident at 321 Linnmoore St. who heard gunshots and pointed toward her front yard and the street. The resident refused to provide other information and did not want to be involved, he said.

Ouellette said he canvassed front yards on the south side of Linnmoore Street, but did not find evidence of gunfire.

Ouellette left the scene after 27 minutes to respond to a different call. Smith parked on the street to write his incident report.

The resident at 321 Linnmoore called 911 the morning of Aug. 13 to report a dead person in her yard. She said she had reported gunfire the night before and an officer “walked all around. But now there’s someone laying there now,” according to dispatch transcripts in DiBella’s report.

The man found dead in the yard was identified as 21-year-old Valentine Santos. The medical examiner’s office said he died of gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities. His death was ruled a homicide.

DiBella said in his report that he visited the scene at night in September and noted the neighborhood is excessively dark, including the side yard where the body was found. He wrote that a fence and untrimmed shrubs obscured views of the yard.

DiBella said the discovery of the homicide victim the morning after was “tragic, but it is not the first time it has occurred in the city of Hartford.” He noted a case in 2007 where the responding officers “did not even complete a case incident report.”

He recommended identifying and correcting deficiencies in the 911 dispatch process, developing a policy for responding to “shots fired” reports and periodic training during roll calls about “shots fired” calls.