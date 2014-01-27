Monday Evening Weather: Cold & Windy Tonight

Arctic cold returns Tuesday with wind chills below zero in the morning, climbing into the single digits by afternoon. Sun will mix in with some high clouds. A rare deep south winter storm will get uncomfortably close to Connecticut Tuesday night into early Wednesday. But it looks like the storm will stay out to sea leaving the state dry for several days. Temperatures will slowly moderate this week. Some rain or snow showers are possible Friday and again Saturday afternoon into early Sunday.

Tonight: Colder. Low: 5-12. Wind chill -10 to 0.

Tomorrow: Sunshine mixing with high clouds. High temperatures in the 10s inland, near 20 for the shoreline. Wind chills in the single digits to below zero.

Wednesday: A close call! But a storm stays southeast of Connecticut. Mostly sunny. Not quite as cold. High temperatures in the middle 20s.

Thursday: Bright sunshine. Not as cold as recent days. High temperatures around 30 degrees. Evening clouds.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a light snow or rain shower. Milder! High temperatures in the middle 30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Chance for a few rain/snow showers in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.