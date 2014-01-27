Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Monday Evening Weather: Cold & Windy Tonight

Posted 6:46 PM, January 27, 2014, by , Updated at 05:49AM, January 28, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Arctic cold returns Tuesday with wind chills below zero in the morning, climbing into the single digits by afternoon. Sun will mix in with some high clouds. A rare deep south winter storm will get uncomfortably close to Connecticut Tuesday night into early Wednesday. But it looks like the storm will stay out to sea leaving the state dry for several days.  Temperatures will slowly moderate this week.  Some rain or snow showers are possible Friday and again Saturday afternoon into early Sunday.

Tonight: Colder.  Low: 5-12. Wind chill -10 to 0.

Tomorrow: Sunshine mixing with high clouds. High temperatures in the 10s inland, near 20 for the shoreline. Wind chills in the single digits to below zero.

Wednesday: A close call! But a storm stays southeast of Connecticut. Mostly sunny. Not quite as cold. High temperatures in the middle 20s.

Thursday: Bright sunshine. Not as cold as recent days. High temperatures around 30 degrees. Evening clouds.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a light snow or rain shower. Milder! High temperatures in the middle 30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Chance for a few rain/snow showers in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.