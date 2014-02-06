Man Charged With Shooting Aaron Hernandez Associate To Appear In Court

Text by David Owens and Jenny Wilson, Hartford Courant; video by Mike Magnoli, FOX CT

HARTFORD — A city man is facing charges for allegedly shooting Alexander Bradley, an associate of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, outside a nightclub on Sunday.

Leslie Randolph, 29, of Hartford, was arrested in Southington late Tuesday night. Hartford police major crimes detectives obtained a warrant charging him with first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Randolph is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court in Hartford on Thursday.

Detectives, joined by the Hartford SWAT Team, Hartford Shooting Task Force officers and Southington police, took Randolph into custody at a Southington home without incident.

Police also served a search warrant on a Hillside Avenue residence in Hartford.

Randolph, who has felony convictions for criminal possession of a handgun and possession of narcotics, was held on $1 million bail.

Bradley, a former friend of Hernandez who says in a lawsuit that the ex-NFL star shot him in the eye, was arraigned Tuesday and ordered held on $1 million bail on charges that he fired at least 11 shots into a Hartford bar Sunday night.

Bradley, 31, of East Hartford, was shot three times Sunday outside of Vevo Lounge in the South End. Police say he responded by retrieving a gun from his car and firing at the door and windows of the bar, causing patrons inside to dive for cover.

Bradley limped into Superior Court for his arraignment Tuesday, still wearing bandages just hours after his release from Hartford Hospital. He was charged with reckless endangerment and five gun charges.

Bradley’s defense attorney, Robert Pickering, urged the court to set bail at less than a quarter of the $1 million requested by the state, and told Superior Court Judge Joan Alexander that his client “is the victim here.” Bradley did not hit anyone when he fired into the bar Sunday.

Pickering also said Bradley was “targeted in social situations” due to his connections to Hernandez, a Bristol native who was a star tight end with the New England Patriots before being charged with murder, and the high-profile nature of Hernandez’s legal troubles.

“It’s happened before, and it’s happening here,” Pickering said.

A week before Hernandez was arrested and charged in the slaying of Odin Lloyd last June, Bradley filed a civil suit claiming Hernandez shot him in the eye in February 2013 after an argument at a Florida strip club.

Bradley also was with Hernandez the night of a 2012 double homicide in Boston in which the former Patriot is a suspect. Prosecutors say they have surveillance footage from the night of the drive-by shooting that shows both men in the car they believe to be the suspect vehicle.

Bradley has been subpoenaed to appear before two Massachusetts grand juries investigating Hernandez for the Lloyd homicide and the double homicide in Boston.

Police who responded to the reports of gunfire at Vevo Lounge Sunday night recovered a gun in Bradley’s car, which they pulled over as it was fleeing the scene.

The man driving the car, believed to be Bradley’s cousin, was a state Department of Correction employee who on Monday was fired. Kenneth Walker was a “correctional trainee” on his “working test period.” He was fired “due to off duty conduct in direct violation of our administrative directives,” said DOC spokesman Andrius Banevicius.

Police Lt. Brian Foley said Walker is not expected to face charges. According to the police report, Walker told police he tried to get Bradley to leave after Bradley was shot in the groin, but Bradley instead pulled out a handgun, walked back to the bar and began shooting.

Walker told police that after Bradley was done firing into the bar, he got into the passenger seat of the car and threw the gun to Walker. The report states that Walker told authorities he was on his way to the hospital when police pulled him over.

Hartford detectives were able to recover the serial number on the gun, a Smith & Wesson that was among 111 weapons stolen from a federal firearms licensee in Springfield. A Stratford man who faces federal gun charges in Connecticut is accused of stealing 111 guns from a Springfield Smith & Wesson plant in November 2012. Authorities say Elliot Perez, who worked as a truck driver for a local freight company, stole three cases of guns from the plant and sold the weapons on the street. Hartford police could not confirm whether the gun they found Sunday was among those stolen by Perez.

Bradley’s charges include criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, stealing a firearm and obliterating the serial number of a firearm. He also was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment. He also has a pending domestic violence case in Hartford, and has been charged with violation of protective order in that case.

Police declined to comment on whether Sunday’s shooting was connected to the cases involving Hernandez. According to the police report, both Walker and a bouncer at the bar told authorities the shooting resulted from a verbal dispute that started inside the bar over “money that was owed to someone.”

Bradley is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.