One Dead After Car Collides With SUV In Barkhamsted

BARKHAMSTED — A 33-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash on Route 44 late Friday night, state police said.

Erik Bass of New Britain was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Bass was the operator of a Honda Civic traveling north on Eddy Road about 10:03 p.m., police said. Bass’ vehicle skidded into the intersection of Eddy Road and Route 44 into the path of a Dodge Durango.

State police said the road was covered in black ice at the time of the crash.

A passenger in Bass’ vehicle, Kenneth Cyr, 54, of Barkhamsted, was taken to St. Francis Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The two people in the Dodge were uninjured, police said.