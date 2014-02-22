Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

One Dead After Car Collides With SUV In Barkhamsted

Posted 12:08 PM, February 22, 2014, by , Updated at 12:38PM, February 22, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BARKHAMSTED — A 33-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash on Route 44 late Friday night, state police said.

Erik Bass of New Britain was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Bass was the operator of a Honda Civic traveling north on Eddy Road about 10:03 p.m., police said. Bass’ vehicle skidded into the intersection of Eddy Road and Route 44 into the path of a Dodge Durango.

State police said the road was covered in black ice at the time of the crash.

A passenger in Bass’ vehicle, Kenneth Cyr, 54, of Barkhamsted, was taken to St. Francis Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The two people in the Dodge were uninjured, police said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.