Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

CCSU Preparing For President Obama

Posted 6:23 PM, March 3, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Presidential preparations underway at Central Connecticut State University.

President Barack Obama was scheduled to speak at the school Wednesday afternoon.

An email with a link went out to students, faculty and staff to get tickets. Only 700 went to students and 400 to faculty and staff.

The president is coming to CCSU to push for raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.10 an hour.

“If you raise that, you shouldn’t raise everything else because there’s no point in raising minimum wage if gas prices go up, groceries go up,” CCSU student Joanna Ruggiero said.

President Obama will actually be the fourth president to visit New Britain.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.