CCSU Preparing For President Obama

Presidential preparations underway at Central Connecticut State University.

President Barack Obama was scheduled to speak at the school Wednesday afternoon.

An email with a link went out to students, faculty and staff to get tickets. Only 700 went to students and 400 to faculty and staff.

The president is coming to CCSU to push for raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.10 an hour.

“If you raise that, you shouldn’t raise everything else because there’s no point in raising minimum wage if gas prices go up, groceries go up,” CCSU student Joanna Ruggiero said.

President Obama will actually be the fourth president to visit New Britain.