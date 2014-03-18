Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Tuesday Evening Weather: Clear, Colder Temperatures

Posted 5:27 PM, March 18, 2014, by , Updated at 11:04PM, March 18, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Milder air is so close! 50s return Thursday just in time for the first day of spring. But winter is not giving up without a fight.

Morning sun will fade behind increasing clouds Wednesday. While the daylight hours remain dry, showers will begin to develop around or just after sunset.  Precipitation could begin as a wintry mix for the northwest hills with a small coating of ice/snow to top off the last evening of winter.

Warmth Thursday is short-lived. 30s return heading into early next week. As if winter cold wasn’t enough, some computer models show the possibility for a winter storm for the middle of next week!  Of course, it’s silly to worry about a storm 7 days in advance. But it’s a sign that winter isn’t ready to give up on us yet.

Tonight: Clear, cool. Low: 18-25.

Tomorrow: Sunny start with increasing afternoon clouds. High temperature around 40 degrees. Showers developing around/after sunset. A wintry mix is possible for the northern hills with snow/sleet.

Thursday: Clouds break for sunshine, becoming mostly sunny and milder. High temperatures in the lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Saturday: Chance for light showers, possibly mixed with a few snowflakes early in the day. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, a bit cooler. High temperatures in the lower 40s.

