Tuesday Evening Weather: Clear, Colder Temperatures

Milder air is so close! 50s return Thursday just in time for the first day of spring. But winter is not giving up without a fight.

Morning sun will fade behind increasing clouds Wednesday. While the daylight hours remain dry, showers will begin to develop around or just after sunset. Precipitation could begin as a wintry mix for the northwest hills with a small coating of ice/snow to top off the last evening of winter.

Warmth Thursday is short-lived. 30s return heading into early next week. As if winter cold wasn’t enough, some computer models show the possibility for a winter storm for the middle of next week! Of course, it’s silly to worry about a storm 7 days in advance. But it’s a sign that winter isn’t ready to give up on us yet.

Tonight: Clear, cool. Low: 18-25.

Tomorrow: Sunny start with increasing afternoon clouds. High temperature around 40 degrees. Showers developing around/after sunset. A wintry mix is possible for the northern hills with snow/sleet.

Thursday: Clouds break for sunshine, becoming mostly sunny and milder. High temperatures in the lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Saturday: Chance for light showers, possibly mixed with a few snowflakes early in the day. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, a bit cooler. High temperatures in the lower 40s.