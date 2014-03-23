Real Story: Battle For Crimea

Al Terzi and Laurie Perez talk with Scott Bates, president of the Center for National Policy, about the ongoing crisis in the Ukraine over the Crimea region.

Each week, Al Terzi and Laurie Perez host The Real Story, a 30-minute politics and current affairs program that discusses statewide and nationwide issues.

Frequent guests include politicians from the state and federal level as well as policy experts who break down the issues the politicians are discussing.

The Real Story is broadcast every Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX CT before Capitol Report as part of Connecticut’s only “Political Power Hour.” If you miss an episode of The Real Story, you can see all the previous shows at www.foxct.com/power-hour