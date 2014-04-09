Ted Kennedy Jr. Announces Run For CT Senate

A new member of America’s political royalty is running for office. Ted Kennedy Jr., the eldest son of the late Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy, announced his candidacy for Democrat State Senator in Connecticut’s 12th District, Tuesday evening.

The 52-year-old health care attorney told a packed room at Branford’s Blackstone Library that public office would be a natural extension of his career path and that his family is ready for the move.

“From an early age I learned from my family that every person can a should make a contribution to their community and I believe that public service is an important part of our civic duty,” Kennedy said.

Supporters said that Ted Jr. is his own man, despite coming from a family entrenched in America’s political history. They pointed to his history of advocacy for the disabled stemming from losing his right leg to bone cancer when he was only 12 years old.

“He brings a background of service to people, a character that is solid, and values that we all might aspire to,” Nurse practitioner and family friend Dottie Needham said.

If he wins, Kennedy will fill the seat of State Representative Ed Meyer who is stepping down.