Wednesday Evening Weather: Clear, Cool, Winds Diminishing

Posted 5:50 PM, April 16, 2014, by , Updated at 11:14PM, April 16, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Snow and a mix may give you winter flashbacks this morning, and keep that heavier jacket nearby through the afternoon.  Even with abundant sunshine, highs will struggle through the 40s. Slow warming will get underway the rest of the week, peaking near 60 degrees by this weekend.

Today: Early icy spots for the morning commute. Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. High temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Winds diminishing late.

Thursday: Sunny, not as cold as Wednesday but still below average for this time of year. High temperatures in the lower 50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. A bit milder. High temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a shower in spots. high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures climb to upper 50s.

