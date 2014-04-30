Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Public Hearing On Hartford Budget Scheduled For Tonight

If you want to give feedback on the city’s financial plan for the upcoming fiscal year, this meeting is the one to go to. Mayor Pedro Segarra and the city council members will be there to listen.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Bulkeley High School auditorium and comes after Mayor Segarra has submitted a $557 million budget to the council. The 2015 spending plan has stirred some debate, mostly over whether the city should sell its parking assets to the pension fund. The plan also includes a 3-point 4 percent tax rate increase, $18 million in cuts and 99 departmental cuts and job eliminations.

In mid-May the city council will start working through the budget and the city’s deadline to adopt a budget is May 31.

 

