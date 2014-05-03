FOX CT’s John Charlton caught video of a bear walking through a Unionville neighborhood.
Watch: Large Bear Takes A Stroll Through Unionville Neighborhood
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Free tacos & cake: 2018 Election Day deals in Connecticut
-
Driver killed after tractor-trailer crashes on I-91 in Wallingford
-
Farmington police looking for man in connection with bank robbery
-
Amazon said to be reconsidering New York City headquarters; Lamont putting together team to push Connecticut
-
Neighbors cover street with rainbow flags after couple’s flag stolen, replaced with American flag
-
-
Christmas presents stolen from single mother’s home
-
Russian parents scared to send children to school after ‘mass invasion’ of polar bears
-
Boy leaves beloved bear behind, Hawaii hotel sends it on adventures
-
9 accused of luring bears so dogs could attack them in graphic videos
-
North Carolina toddler who was missing for 3 days says he ‘hung out with a bear’
-
-
Milford flooding could have been prevented, according to Public Works
-
‘MAGA’ building blocks encourage kids to ‘Build the wall’
-
24 Amazon workers hospitalized after ‘automated machine’ punctures bear repellent