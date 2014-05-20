Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Religious Statues Stolen From Senior’s Lawn

Posted 6:52 PM, May 20, 2014, by , Updated at 07:16PM, May 20, 2014
An 80 year old Meriden woman is praying for some divine intervention, or at least some public help, to get her stolen statue of the Virgin Mary back.

The statue and the grotto it stood in were a wedding gift for Pat Mierzejewski and her husband 50 years ago. What makes the theft even harder is that Mierzejewski’s husband passed away just a couple weeks ago.

Weighing about 300 pounds, Mierzejewski believes more than one person had to have taken it.

Mierzejewski said Meriden Police told her there’s not much they can do, so now she’s praying to St. Anthony, the patron saint of restoring lost or stolen things…as well as St. Jude, the patron saint of lost causes.

“They might help us, of course mother might help us, but yeah, I don’t know,” Mierzejewski said.

The thieves also stole a St. Francis statue from the yard of Mierzejewski’s neighbor, who happens to be her brother-in-law.

