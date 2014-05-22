Thursday Evening Weather: Light Showers, Foggy Tonight

Friday is another cloudy, damp day with periods of rain and embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain about ten degrees below average for this time of year with highs in the low to middle 60s. Not to worry, this weekend will feature steady improvement. Temperatures will get warmer every day as the instability diminishes. While a few showers are possible Saturday, only an isolated shower is in the forecast for Sunday. Memorial Day looks like the best of the holiday weekend, dry and warm!

Tonight: Scattered showers, fog, drizzle. Low: 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with off and on rain and embedded thunderstorms. High temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Saturday: Clouds break for some sun, chance for a shower or two. High temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Monday: Breezy and warm. High temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.