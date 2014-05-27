Bumbling iPhone bandits who send selfie to victim’s mother arrested

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The photo-happy thieves that stole a cellphone then sent a picture to the victim’s mother have been arrested, the NYPD has confirmed.

Khayyam Alexander, 16, and Fehti Nekrouf, 18, have been charged after their selfie was widely circulated by the media last week.

The pair allegedly swiped the 14-year-old victim’s phone from Stage 48 in Hell’s Kitchen on April 17 and sent a smiling selfie to the boy’s mother.

Alexander and Nekrouf have both been charged with petit larceny and possession of stolen property.