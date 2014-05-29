Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

A Libation of Words: For Maya Angelou

Posted 8:14 AM, May 29, 2014
By Dr. Joyce Ashuntantang

University of Hartford, CT

 

And yes Maya Angelou will continue to rise from the ashes of history

A new ancestral presence, visible to those who feel

Yes, the earth will not confine her

This Amazon, daughter of the sun, phenomenal woman

She who straddled the world in body and words

She who broke barriers bringing healing words to taboo spaces

She sang beautifully and courageously from the cage

Her voice breaking free the hinges of our own cages

Today we gather in her name, a celebration of light

I pour a libation of words:

My people say “erong ambeu ereuh, erob asem ereuh-reugh”

The past was good; the future will be good too!

I, we will continue to measure our feet

On her oversized humane footprint

1 Comment

  • Margaret Afuh

    Dr thanks for all you do for arts and culture. You keep on breaking New grounds. I also love her poem: I will Arise. She ‘s really pace-setter. We are proud of her and you too. God bless the work of our hands.

