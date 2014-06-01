Check for parking bans, delays, and closings here

Real Story: Dan Malloy On Gubernatorial Race And More (Part 1)

Posted 12:57 PM, June 1, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Al and Laurie talk with Gov. Dannel P. Malloy about a number of issues as the campaign for governor begins to take shape. Part one of two.

Each week, Al Terzi and Laurie Perez host The Real Story, a 30-minute politics and current affairs program that discusses state and national issues.

Frequent guests include politicians from the state and federal level as well as policy experts who break down the issues the politicians are discussing.

The Real Story is broadcast every Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX CT before Capitol Report as part of Connecticut’s only “Political Power Hour.”  If you miss an episode of The Real Story, you can see all the previous shows at www.foxct.com/power-hour

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.