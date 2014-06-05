Students Return To Class After Bristol School Evacuated

BY Kelly Glista, Hartford Courant

BRISTOL — A bomb threat discovered inside Edgewood Elementary School on Thursday was the seventh threat against a Bristol school in 10 days, and officials say they are working to stop the spree of “copy cat” crimes before it costs the city any more time and money.

Mayor Ken Cockayne said Thursday that each threat response costs the city an estimated $40,000. About 60 police officers have responded to the recent threats, Chief Thomas Grimaldi said.

“We’re taking it seriously,” Cockayne said. “We know it’s really nothing, but we’re responding and we’re taking every precaution.”

The city announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible on Wednesday, after the fifth and sixth threats were reported. A 13-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threat at Chippen Hill Middle School.

“It’s not one person, it’s students copying each other,” Cockayne said Thursday.

The first threat was found on a written note inside Bristol Central High School on May 27. Two days later, a threat was made against Bristol Eastern High School and two days after that, against Northeast Middle School. Then three threats were made on Wednesday, at St. Paul High School, Chippens Hill Middle School and Stafford Elementary School.

In each case, except for the Stafford threat which was discovered after normal school hours, students and staff were evacuated from the building and then dismissed for the day.

In order to deter students who may have been thinking a bomb threat was a good way to get the day off, city and school officials decided Thursday to allow classes to resume at Edgweood after the building was cleared by emergency crews, Cockayne said.

The mayor said he’s also hoping the reward will entice other students to help put an end to the crime spree by turning in their classmates.

“I hope I have to pay out $7,000,” he said, a $1,000 reward for each threat.

Police said the 13-year-old arrested Wednesday was charged with breach of peace and reckless endangerment, as well as falsely reporting an incident and threatening, which are both felonies.

“This is not a game, this is not a joke,” Grimaldi said Wednesday.