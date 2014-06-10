Some Local Business Owners Look Forward To Rock Cats’ Arrival

Hartford’s new public safety complex rests two blocks to the west of the proposed stadium site, the Capital Prep Magnet School is right across the street, and somewhat lost in between, are longtime businesses in blighted buildings along Main Street.

“We’re kind of like the orphan merchants of downtown,” said Rodney Matthews, whose custom graphics business moved to Main Street about 3 years ago.

Merchants in this block want diagonal, metered parking, which would give the city revenue and businesses more parking spaces for customers.

Salvin Shoes, a stone’s throw from the stadium site, has been in business since 1927.

“We think we would be a great asset to what they’re doing and provide a good shopping atmosphere for people visiting the stadium in their downtime, before and after games,” said Bobby Alves, Manager .

The store fronts of the businesses are about to receive a facelift. More than half of the bill is being footed by the city.

“We have the architecture already drawn up,” said Alves. “They’re working on the signs.”

Among the improvements to businesses along this block will be professional graffiti art on the pull down security screens. The project is expected to be completed by July. Then, it’s on to working on ways to partner with the new team.

The public and businesses are invited to voice their opinions about the new stadium at a public hearing scheduled for July 21 at Hartford City Hall.