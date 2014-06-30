Amber Alert For Torrington Tot Canceled

An Amber Alert, issued by the Torrington police early this morning, came to a happy conclusion late this afternoon. But, authorities chased leads all the way across the country.

One month old Shiloh Gilbert-Alfar, reported missing by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families this weekend, was found safe with her mother, 30-year-old Amirah Alfar, at a family member’s residence in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Thus, the Amber Alert was called off just before 4:30 this afternoon.

One woman, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said she saw the mother, her baby and a man she’d never seen before leave their Hillside Avenue apartment in a rushed fashion on Saturday morning.

“I just saw her come out with the baby crying,” the woman said. “And, they put a bunch of bags in the car. I figured they were going on vacation or something, and they took off pretty quickly.”

DCF says they had a court order to gain custody of the child over the weekend, and when they made several unsuccessful attempts, they involved police.

The FBI, Connecticut State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted in the investigation. Torrington police say no charges have been filed at this time against the baby’s mother, but the investigation remains open.