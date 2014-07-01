How Close Will The Storm Get This Week?

Posted 8:58 AM, July 1, 2014, by , Updated at 08:59AM, July 1, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

By Ed Payne

CNN

(CNN) — Talk about fireworks for the Fourth of July.

The National Hurricane Center may be dialing up a hurricane just in time for the nation’s birthday.

The center says a low-pressure area about 95 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, is expected to become a tropical storm on Tuesday. As the first storm of the season, it will be called Arthur.

A tracking map shows the system on July 4 as a weak Category One hurricane, just off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The rains could put a damper on holiday activities from the Carolinas to the Northeast.

The system should clear out by the weekend, forecasters say.

Florida can expect heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches typical, and up to 5 inches in some areas.

The Bahamas could see up to 6 inches.

CNN’s Ralph Ellis contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2014 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s