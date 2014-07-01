How Close Will The Storm Get This Week?

By Ed Payne

(CNN) — Talk about fireworks for the Fourth of July.

The National Hurricane Center may be dialing up a hurricane just in time for the nation’s birthday.

The center says a low-pressure area about 95 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, is expected to become a tropical storm on Tuesday. As the first storm of the season, it will be called Arthur.

A tracking map shows the system on July 4 as a weak Category One hurricane, just off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The rains could put a damper on holiday activities from the Carolinas to the Northeast.



The system should clear out by the weekend, forecasters say.

Florida can expect heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches typical, and up to 5 inches in some areas.

The Bahamas could see up to 6 inches.

CNN’s Ralph Ellis contributed to this report.

