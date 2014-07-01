New Laws Go Into Effect July 1

This session, lawmakers revised a $19 billion state budget and also approved a long list of bills that were signed by Gov. Malloy and take effect today.

Some of those major new pieces of legislation include new sexual assault policies on college campuses. With the new law, after getting a report of a sexual assault, colleges and universities must now immediately give written notification to the victim. The school must also establish campus resource teams and connect students with community based sexual assault agencies.

Another law brings changes to the state’s early childhood education plan. It will begin expanding pre-kindergarten for the state’s 3- and 4-year-olds, and add dyslexia as a learning disability for the children requiring special education.

And the law known across the country as Erin’s Law was passed. The law requires that school children be taught to report sexual abuse by adults in an age appropriate education in Connecticut’s public schools. The law has passed in at least 11 other states.

Lastly, after multiple head injuries leading to concussions from sports, schools are not allowed to let student athletes play or participate in any sports until they and their parents are taught about the new concussion plan. Schools must also keep a list of all concussions and report the data.

A total list of the new laws can be found at the state legislature’s website.