Suspect In Deadly Southington Fire Due In Court

Posted 6:46 AM, July 7, 2014, by , Updated at 11:26AM, July 29, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The police investigation surrounding a fire that killed a 19-year-old Southington woman is far from mover. Neighbors believe 18-year-old Eric Morelli tossed a firework into the window where Kristen Milano and her family lived. Police haven’t confirmed that, but court records reveal that police confiscated fireworks and matches from Morelli.

Back on Sunday June 22, a fire broke out at an apartment at the Summer Brook Complex in Southingon. Police say two family members were able to escape but Milano died from smoke inhalation.

More details about the case – including the cause of the blaze – have been sealed by a court order. Morelli is charged with one court of first degree manslaughter and three counts of reckless endangerment. His attorney released a statement June 24 – the same day Morelli was charged – saying it was a difficult time for him as he and Milano were longtime friends.

Morelli’s attorney is expected to address the media this morning following his client’s court appearance at 10 a.m.

 

