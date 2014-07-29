Raising Money–And Anxiety–For Their Cause

If you were near Trumbull Street in downtown Hartford today there was a different look to the landscape.

Atop the Hartford Hilton about 100 intrepid souls took the Shatterproof Challenge — a 200-foot rappel down the side of the popular hotel.

The event was sponsored in part by the Waterford Group, which owns the Hilton, and was designed to raise money for Shatterproof, a new organization dedicated to protecting and treating teens and young adults from addiction to alcohol and drugs.

“We are here to show support for people who have been touched by this disease,” said Gary Mendell, who began Shatterproof.org about two years ago after his 25-year-old son, Brian, died from causes related to his drug addiction.

Len Wolman, the chairman of the Waterford Group, was the part of the first group to rappel down the 22-story hotel.

“It’s a great cause, ” Wolman said. “The part I was most nervous about was when you get up there and have to step up onto a box onto the ledge.”

Kyle Gilroy, from Brooklyn, New York, conquered the plunge in about ten minutes.

“It’s all about getting over the edge,” Gilroy said. “Its a great day and great event.”

Shatterproof.org organizers say the daylong event raised about $250,000 for the cause.

To find out more about their events click www.shatterproof.org.