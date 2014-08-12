UConn Bans Fraternity, 2 Sororities From Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UConn is revoking the registration and recognition for three Greek life chapters, the school said in a statement Tuesday.

On Monday, the school informed fraternity Sigma Chi and sororities Delta Gamma and Delta Zeta they will lose their chapter registrations, recognition, and on-campus housing as a result of hazing and other behaviors in violation of the university's student code.

The violations specifically include hazing; behavior that endangers others and themselves; serving, distributing or providing alcohol to someone under 21, and/or who is visibly intoxicated, and/or who is being pressured to drink.

"UConn takes a zero-tolerance approach to hazing and harmful treatment of students by anyone, under any circumstances," said Stephanie Reitz, UConn Spokesperson.

The school says this is unrelated to last spring's sanctions against fraternities Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Kappa Kappa Gamma.

In each case, the three organizations were found responsible for three violations, under the Student Code, based on an incident on Feb. 28. The organizations have until the end of day Friday, Aug. 15 to file an appeal.

Sigma Chi has lost their recognition through 2017.

Delta Zeta has lost their recognition through 2016.

Delta Gamma has lost their recognition through 2015.

UConn has 34 recognized fraternities and sororities with more than 2,300 student participants. That number includes the 3 groups who received the new sanctions.

Students who were approved to live in the chapter's Husky Village sites in the upcoming fall semester may still live there, but will be moved for the spring semester.

The fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon, which has been off campus since 2008, is returning to campus according to a statement issued by the school; and sorority Alpha Chi Omega, will be starting a new chapter in Storrs.