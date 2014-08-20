× Top 6 Perform, Elimination

Last week, on So You Think You Can Dance, the Top 8 performed all of their songs in honor of the late musical superstar, Michael Jackson.

Here is a clip of their first group number:

Sadly, at the end of the episode, Rudy and Tanisha were sent home. Check out the clips of each of their individual performances below:

This week, your Top 6 perform, and two more dancers will be sent home. Who do YOU think it will be?

(L-R) Jacque Lewarne, Zack Everhart, Valerie Rockey, Casey Askew, Jessica Richens, and Ricky Ubeda