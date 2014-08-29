× Man Arrested In Death Of Monroe Woman Found In Road

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the untimely death of Jennifer Sredzinski. Thomas Fischer, 48, of Trumbull, was charged with violation of a protective order stemming from a domestic violence arrest in Virginia earlier this year. The arrest comes from information discovered in the course of the investigation into Sredzinski’s death, though her death is still being investigated.

Fischer is being held on $100,000 bond and is due in court Sept. 9.

—

Police in Monroe are investigating the suspicious circumstances behind an injured woman found in a road in a condo complex who later died.

On Monday, Aug. 25, police received a 911 call for an unconscious female lying in the road on Windgate Circle, located in the Hills of Monroe Condominium complex. Officers found the woman who had sustained head injuries and was bleeding.

Police identified her as Jennifer Sredzinski, 41, of Windgate Circle, a nearby condo. She was treated on scene and transported to Bridgeport Hospital. She died of her injuries on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Police determined that the death was untimely and feel there are suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe police at 203-261-3622.