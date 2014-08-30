Stan Simpson – Spoken Word Artist Michael Peterson 3

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Spoken Word Artist Michael Peterson, the dean of students at New Britain High, talks about how the murder of his young brother in 2009 inspired him to express himself in spoken word and produce a one-man show "I Wish Life Had Training Wheels." Guest: Michael Peterson; spoken word artist Filed in: The Stan Simpson Show Topics: new britain Facebook

