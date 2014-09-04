Three Arrested In Mobile Phone Scam

Southington police arrested three people after they tried to fraudulently obtain mobile phones Tuesday evening.

Employees at Simply Wireless on Queen Street suspected a woman was using a fraudulent drivers license to purchase a mobile phone.

When police responded, they blocked an Acura with New York plates from leaving the parking lot. They arrested the two males inside, who store workers suspected were involved in the incident.

Jose Rainiel Rivera Hernandez, 21, and Juan Francisco Sanchez Ramos, 22, and Jazmin Toribio, 22, all of the Bronx, NY were arrested on identity theft and conspiracy to commit larceny charges.

When police questioned the trio, they gave inconsistent accounts of their activities. Police determined the three had come to the state in order to get cell phones by adding lines onto accounts of unsuspecting Verizon customers. Police believeToribio, Rivera Hernandez, and Sanchez Ramos, had conspired to fraudulently obtain high-end cell phones and Rivera Hernandez had provided Toribio with the fraudulent identification.

Jazmin Toribio was charged with identity theft in the 3rd degree and criminal attempt to comment larceny in the 5th degree. And is scheduled to appear on Sept. 15 in Bristol Superior Court.

Juan Francisco Sanchez Ramos was charged with charged with conspiracy to commit identity theft and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree. He was arraigned Wednesday in Bristol Superior Court.

Jose Rainiel Rivera Hernandez was charged with trafficking in personal identifying information, conspiracy to commit identity theft, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree. He was arraigned Wednesday in Bristol Superior Court.